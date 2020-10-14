PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $79.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PennyMac Financial Services traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $64.12, with a volume of 1233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.29.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.
In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $713,249.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,202 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,844 shares of company stock worth $24,266,242 in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
