PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $79.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PennyMac Financial Services traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $64.12, with a volume of 1233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.29.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $713,249.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,202 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,844 shares of company stock worth $24,266,242 in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

