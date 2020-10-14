Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.10

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.10 and last traded at $126.10, with a volume of 655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $570,333.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 776,496 shares of company stock valued at $63,051,505.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton by 1,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

