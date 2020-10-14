Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $277.00 to $350.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Paycom Software traded as high as $369.18 and last traded at $362.13, with a volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAYC. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.71.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.63, for a total transaction of $32,906,700.00. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $137,884,150. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 12.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.77, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.25.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

