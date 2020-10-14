Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

PAYX stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,649 shares of company stock worth $14,105,522 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.