Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Patterson Companies has increased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 67.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

