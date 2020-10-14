Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PBHC opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

