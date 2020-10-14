Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Lowered to “Underperform” at BofA Securities

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BofA Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PGRE. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of PGRE opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 448.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1,078.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 984,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 900,544 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.