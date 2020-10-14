Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. BofA Securities lowered Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.
Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 432.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,419,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,000 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,042,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,377,000 after buying an additional 2,232,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1,078.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 984,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 900,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after buying an additional 788,481 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 4,444,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after buying an additional 694,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.
Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.