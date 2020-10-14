Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. BofA Securities lowered Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 432.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,419,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,000 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,042,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,377,000 after buying an additional 2,232,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1,078.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 984,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 900,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after buying an additional 788,481 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 4,444,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after buying an additional 694,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

