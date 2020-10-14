Pandacoin Market Capitalization Reaches $655,882.96 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. Pandacoin has a market cap of $655,882.96 and $13.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Pandacoin

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

