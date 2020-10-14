Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,284,000 after buying an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.94. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.