Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $632.00

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 632 ($8.26) and last traded at GBX 632 ($8.26), with a volume of 661836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($8.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $358.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 571.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 459.61.

Get Pacific Horizon Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.