P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.78. P & F Industries shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded P & F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. P & F Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

About P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

