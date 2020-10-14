Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $173.87

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.87 and last traded at $173.87, with a volume of 41 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.01.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average of $111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.