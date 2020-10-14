Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives $11.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

OSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $8.60 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $254.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

