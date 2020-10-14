NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $569.23. 262,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,308,106. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.10 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

