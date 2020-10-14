Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.51-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $68-70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.42 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-0.56 EPS.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

