Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $68-70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.43 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.51-0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

