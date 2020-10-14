Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 4,236 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.4% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

