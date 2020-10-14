Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 2,351 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Visa by 98.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 299,941 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE V opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.25 and its 200 day moving average is $191.05.
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
