Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 2,351 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Visa by 98.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 299,941 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.25 and its 200 day moving average is $191.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

