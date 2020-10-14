Northside Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,489,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,211,000 after purchasing an additional 714,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

NYSE:HD opened at $290.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

