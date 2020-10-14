Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Integrated Environmental Technologies (NASDAQ:IEVM) Head to Head Comparison

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nordson and Integrated Environmental Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson $2.19 billion 5.37 $337.09 million $5.87 34.62 Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nordson and Integrated Environmental Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson 0 1 5 0 2.83 Integrated Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nordson presently has a consensus price target of $193.20, suggesting a potential downside of 4.92%. Given Nordson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordson is more favorable than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Nordson has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Environmental Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nordson and Integrated Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson 15.54% 19.95% 9.05% Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Nordson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nordson beats Integrated Environmental Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. The company's Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Integrated Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiary, I.E.T., Inc. produces and sells hypochlorous acid and anti-oxidizing alkaline solutions for use in cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting applications. The company offers anolyte that kills various pathogens including, Mycobacterium bovis, almonella enterica, pseudomonas aeruginosa, staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, h1n1 influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus; hospital-acquired, blood-borne, and food-borne pathogens; and yeast, as well as non-enveloped viruses, such as adenovirus, norovirus, rhinovirus, and rotavirus. Its anolyte is also used as hydrogen sulfide scavenger/eliminator and biocide in oil and gas applications; and as a disinfectant to prevent canine distemper virus, canine parvovirus, and bordetella bronchiseptica. In addition, the company offers catholyte, an anti-oxidizing and mild alkaline solution that is effective as an industrial degreaser and cleaner; and manufactures and leases EcaFlo equipment. It markets its anolyte under the Excelyte brand name; and catholyte under the Catholyte Zero brand name. The company sells its products to the oil and gas production, healthcare facilities, and food production markets primarily through independent sales representatives and distributors in the United States. Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Little River, South Carolina.

