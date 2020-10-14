Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.40

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 20326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 609.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

