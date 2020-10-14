NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) and Friedman Industries (OTCMKTS:FRD) Critical Contrast

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) and Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get NIPPON STL & SU/S alerts:

NIPPON STL & SU/S pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Friedman Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. NIPPON STL & SU/S pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Friedman Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares NIPPON STL & SU/S and Friedman Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIPPON STL & SU/S 4.50% 8.09% 3.70% Friedman Industries -5.06% -4.20% -3.65%

Risk and Volatility

NIPPON STL & SU/S has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friedman Industries has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and Friedman Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIPPON STL & SU/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Friedman Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of NIPPON STL & SU/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Friedman Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Friedman Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIPPON STL & SU/S and Friedman Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIPPON STL & SU/S $51.19 billion 0.20 $1.76 billion $2.08 5.19 Friedman Industries $142.10 million 0.30 -$5.25 million N/A N/A

NIPPON STL & SU/S has higher revenue and earnings than Friedman Industries.

Summary

NIPPON STL & SU/S beats Friedman Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products. It also provides pipes and tubes; and railway, automotive, and construction and industrial machinery parts, such as railway wheels, driving mechanisms, axles, couplers, bogie trucks, brake disks, control bogies, brake calipers, test equipment, crankshafts and front axles, aluminum wheels, permanent magnet retarders, die materials, mill rolls, circular forgings, forged products for power generation, and shape-memory alloys. In addition, the company offers titanium products for use in automobiles, architecture, civil engineering and ocean development, aircraft, sports gears and consumer products, welded tubes, PHE, and chemical and electrolytic fields; stainless steel sheets, shapes, plates, and wire rods, as well as strips, clad steel sheets, nickel and nickel alloy products, and crystal series products; and steel slags. Further, it manufactures and markets industrial machinery and equipment; performs construction work under contract; and engages in waste processing and recycling activities, as well as in supplying electricity, gas, and heat. Additionally, the company offers coal-based chemical products and petrochemicals, as well as electronic materials; and materials for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber and composite products, and products that apply technologies for metal processing. It also provides computer systems engineering and consulting services; and IT-enabled outsourcing and other services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils. This segment offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers manufacturing steel products, such as steel buildings, railroad cars, barges, tanks and containers, trailers, component parts, and other fabricated steel products through its own sales force. The Tubular segment manufactures line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural applications. This segment sells its tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Longview, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.