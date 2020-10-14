Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) versus Enzon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENZN) Head-To-Head Survey

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neurocrine Biosciences and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 8 12 0 2.60 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $137.39, suggesting a potential upside of 35.57%. Given Neurocrine Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Neurocrine Biosciences is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 20.36% 39.22% 20.06% Enzon Pharmaceuticals -1,745.90% -17.93% -13.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $788.10 million 11.99 $37.01 million $0.39 259.85 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $210,000.00 35.59 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health. Its product candidates in clinical development include elagolix that is in Phase III clinical trial for Uterine Fibroids; opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's product candidates also comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors and which are in Phase I clinical trial for neurology/psychiatry disorders. It has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for women's and men's health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL – Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including Parkinson's disease. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Jnana Therapeutics Inc. to discover novel small molecule therapeutics for multiple targets for central nervous system disorders; and a collaboration and license agreement with Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of VY-AADC program for Parkinson's disease and VY-FXN01 program for Friedreich's ataxia. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

