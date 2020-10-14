National Investment Services of America LLC Sells 2,541 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

National Investment Services of America LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.5% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $83,381,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. 1,815,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,111,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

