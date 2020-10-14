N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

