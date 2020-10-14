N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

