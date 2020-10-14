N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 638 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

