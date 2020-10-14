N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $111,612.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

