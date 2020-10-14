N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average of $128.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $414.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

