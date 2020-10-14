N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after buying an additional 97,760 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,224,000.

VOO opened at $321.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

