N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.5% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 65.1% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of DIS opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a PE ratio of -208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

