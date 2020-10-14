N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,443.63 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,206.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,780.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,724.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

