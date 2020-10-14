N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a PE ratio of -208.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

