N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $417,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $66,166,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $99,751,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $414.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.