MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 245.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 53.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $390.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.71.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

