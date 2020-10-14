MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes $540,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 17,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 162,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.89. The stock had a trading volume of 69,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,518. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.91. The firm has a market cap of $313.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

