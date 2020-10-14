MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 396,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,896,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

