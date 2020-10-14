Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $207.32

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $207.32 and last traded at $205.09, with a volume of 2183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.20.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

