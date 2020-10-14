Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,396 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after acquiring an additional 107,834 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after acquiring an additional 199,575 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

NYSE:T opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

