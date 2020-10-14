Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU opened at $238.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.68 and a 200-day moving average of $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.81 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.69.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.