Minot Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Peloton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Peloton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 43,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Peloton by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $131.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion and a PE ratio of -92.23.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $1,246,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,486.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 776,496 shares of company stock valued at $63,051,505.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Peloton from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

