Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $704,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

