Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 245.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.71.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $390.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average of $146.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.