Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

