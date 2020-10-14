Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,701 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

