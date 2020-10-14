Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,081 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,783,000. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,759,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $198.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.