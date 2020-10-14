Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,514 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,686.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

