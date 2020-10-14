Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is WoodTrust Financial Corp’s 8th Largest Position

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,524 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.00. The stock had a trading volume of 588,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,370,754. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average is $194.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,675.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.46.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.