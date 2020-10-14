Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is RDA Financial Network’s 10th Largest Position

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,594 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 37,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,514 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 76,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,686.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.46.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

